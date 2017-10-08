Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 08, 2017

Chris Cornell’s wife still searching for answers in his suicide death 

Comments
Chris Cornell and his wife, Vicky, arrive at the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute honoring Neil Diamond in Los Angeles, on Friday, Feb. 6, 2009.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Chris Cornell and his wife, Vicky, arrive at the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute honoring Neil Diamond in Los Angeles, on Friday, Feb. 6, 2009.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Vicky Cornell is still searching for answers in the unexpected suicide death of her husband, rocker Chris Cornell.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, Cornell flew to Detroit to meet with the medical examiner four months after that examiner ruled her husband’s death a suicide by hanging.

In May, Chris Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room after reportedly “sounding groggy” on the phone with his wife following a concert at the Fox Theatre.

A toxicology report later revealed that he had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (a sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (a decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of his death. The Narcan was reportedly administered by EMTs at the scene, as it is used to reverse opioid overdoses, according to People.

>> Related: Chris Cornell’s family continues his legacy through charity work

Chris Cornell is survived by Vicky Cornell and their children, daughter Toni, 13, son Christopher, 11; as well as his daughter Lily, 17, from a previous marriage.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation