Chris Cornell’s wife still searching for answers in his suicide death 

Chris Cornell and his wife, Vicky, arrive at the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute honoring Neil Diamond in Los Angeles, on Friday, Feb. 6, 2009.

Vicky Cornell is still searching for answers in the unexpected suicide death of her husband, rocker Chris Cornell.

On Friday, Cornell flew to Detroit to meet with the medical examiner four months after that examiner ruled her husband’s death a suicide by hanging.

What I wouldn't give for one more moment of him adoringly gazing at me. My heart misses him so and the truth is -I just want my husband back https://t.co/JpUxHd0VJV — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) October 4, 2017

In May, Chris Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room after reportedly “sounding groggy” on the phone with his wife following a concert at the Fox Theatre.

A toxicology report later revealed that he had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (a sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (a decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of his death. The Narcan was reportedly administered by EMTs at the scene, as it is used to reverse opioid overdoses, according to People.

Chris Cornell is survived by Vicky Cornell and their children, daughter Toni, 13, son Christopher, 11; as well as his daughter Lily, 17, from a previous marriage.