Comedians Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti welcome first child

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are now the parents of a baby boy. The comedians welcomed their son July 1, according to Us Weekly.

E! News reported that the baby’s name is Beaumont Gino Peele.

Peretti revealed her pregnancy in January with an Instagram post in which she wrote “beyonce schmonce,” as Beyonce’s pregnancy was announced around the same time.

beyonce schmonce A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

The couple has been together since 2012. They got married in secret in 2016 after announcing their engagement in 2015.

“Eloped a bit ago our only witness was this lil guy,” Peretti wrote on Instagram.

❤️eloped a bit ago🌺❤our only witness was this lil guy️ 🐃 A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

Congrats to the couple!