Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Breaking News

58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Strip Shooting 

Posted: October 02, 2017

Condition of rock musician Tom Petty unclear after LAPD error

Comments
The Life of Tom Petty

Related

View Larger
Condition of rock musician Tom Petty unclear after LAPD error
Singer Tom Petty performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. EDT:

Musician Tom Petty is reportedly “clinging to life” after he was rushed the the hospital Sunday after going into full cardiac arrest, TMZ reported Monday. The site said the 66-year-old singer was found unconscious. 

>> Read more trending news

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation