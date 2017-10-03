Sara Kauss/ACM2015

Musician Caleb Keeter of the Josh Abbott Band performs during the ACM Party For A Cause Festival at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 17, 2015 in Arlington, Texas.

Josh Abbott Band guitarist Caleb Keeter paints a terrifying picture of what it was like to be on the ground as a gunman killed 59 people and injured hundreds more at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Now, he says living through that attack has led him to a big change of heart when it comes to supporting the Second Amendment’s right to “keep and bear arms.”

Caleb started his message on Twitter saying, “I’ve been a proponent of the Second Amendment my entire life, until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was.”

The band’s crew carries legal firearms on their bus, but Keeter said they were “useless” in this situation.

He explained, “We couldn’t touch them for fear police might think we were part of the massacre and shoot us … One man laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of firepower. Enough is enough.”

Keeter went on to describe the harrowing moments during the shooting that led him change his mind about gun control.

“Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn’t going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand,” Caleb writes. “These rounds were powerful enough that my crew guys just standing in a close proximity of a victim shot by this (expletive) coward received shrapnel wounds. We need gun control RIGHT. NOW.”

Keeter continued, “My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it.”

The country star said he is not going to live his life in fear. He added, “We will regroup, we’ll come back, and we’ll rock your (expletive) faces off. Bet on it.”

The band is distancing itself from Ketter’s newfound support of gun control.