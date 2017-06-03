Country singer Brad Paisley performs at high school graduation

Rick Diamond

Country music star Brad Paisley.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music star Brad Paisley surprised a graduating class from an Illinois high school Friday night, walking on stage to sing during the school’s commencement ceremony.

>> Read more trending news

Paisley announced a video contest for high school students on his website May 15, asking them to tell him what they would miss most about high school. The winning video for Paisley’s “Class of 2017 Last Time for Everything” came from Barrington High School in suburban Chicago, the Daily Herald reported.

After students watched the video on giant screens at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, school principal Stephen A. McWilliams said: “So I watched this video, and I couldn't help but wonder: What would Brad Paisley say if he were giving this speech?”

Paisley then strolled onstage to cheers and asked, “Can I have a tassel now?”

“That video that you guys made is amazing. I'm jealous,” Paisley said. “We had a VCR at my school — you don't even know what that is. That was the extent of our video department.”

Paisley performed "Letter To Me," as well as "Today" and "Last Time for Everything," the Daily Herald reported.

We can now confirm: Brad Paisey is currently crashing Barrington High School's Graduation! #BPGrad17Contest pic.twitter.com/Xg2jiIUsjR — BHS-TV (@238_studios) June 3, 2017