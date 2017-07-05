Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

Damon Wayans Jr.’s joke over ‘racist’ white people, Independence Day bombs

Actor/comedian Damon Wayans Jr. attends the premiere of Disney's
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor/comedian Damon Wayans Jr. attends the premiere of Disney's "Big Hero 6" at the El Capitan Theatre on November 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Wayans is taking some heat for a ‘racist’ tweet he sent on the Fourth of July. He said it was a joke.

By Rare.us

Comedian Damon Wayans Jr. was criticized on the Fourth of July after a tweet of his raised some hackles online.

“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” Wayans Jr. joked.

Wayans Jr., who once starred on the TV show “Happy Endings,” frequently tweets quips and asides about politics. After some Twitter users got annoyed at his remark, he explained that it was just a joke.

A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren’t illegal.”

Later in the day, Wayans Jr. moved on to other topics.

“You know your kid is cute when strangers say hi to it in the stroller. Strangers don’t talk to ugly babies. They just say ‘nice stroller,'” he wrote.

