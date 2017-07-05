Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Comedian Damon Wayans Jr. was criticized on the Fourth of July after a tweet of his raised some hackles online.

“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” Wayans Jr. joked.

Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Wayans Jr., who once starred on the TV show “Happy Endings,” frequently tweets quips and asides about politics. After some Twitter users got annoyed at his remark, he explained that it was just a joke.

“A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren’t illegal.”

Later in the day, Wayans Jr. moved on to other topics.

“You know your kid is cute when strangers say hi to it in the stroller. Strangers don’t talk to ugly babies. They just say ‘nice stroller,'” he wrote.