Designer Mychael Knight, ‘Project Runway’ alum, dead at 39

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Fashion designer Mychael Knight has died at age 39.

By Nedra Rhone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mychael Knight, the engaging designer who appeared on Season 3 of Bravo’s reality TV competition series “Project Runway,” has died.

Obviousmag.com first reported that Knight, 39, died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta surrounded by friends and family. No cause of death was given, but Knight had reportedly been hospitalized in September.

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy,” the Knight family said in a statement to the publication.

Knight, an Alabama native who was born in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1978, studied at Georgia Southern University and worked on the local fashion scene before trying out for “Project Runway.” He didn’t make it the first time, but in 2006, he was granted a slot on season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite.

He took fourth place for the season and went on to launch several fashion collections, including Kitty & Dick, which he previewed in Atlanta at a 2008 runway show.

He also appeared on BET’s “Rip the Runway” and worked on design projects with Starbucks.

Most recently, he partnered with fellow “Project Runway” contestant Korto Momolu for the MKKM Experience on Sept. 8 during New York Fashion Week.

Knight’s spring/aummer fashion collection, titled Mercy & Grace, featured colorful skirts, dresses and shorts that fans seemed to love. His designs have appeared on celebrities ranging from Sherri Shepherd to Iggy Azalea.