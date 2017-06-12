David Guralnick/AP

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf Cunningham stand under the newly unveiled street sign in front of the Detroit City Music Hall in Detroit, on June 8, 2017.

The Queen of Soul can now drive her “Pink Cadillac” down Aretha Franklin Way in downtown Detroit after the city renamed a portion of Madison Avenue in the city’s theater district outside the Detroit City Music Hall in her honor.

An emotional Franklin wiped away tears as a large crowd gathered last Thursday to watch as the new street sign was unveiled.

She called the newly renamed street a “resplendent and magnificent honor,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

This is just the latest honor giving Franklin, 75, more R-E-S-P-E-C-T in a long list of honors over her decades long career.

The soul singer’s accomplishments include a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the No. 1 ranking on Rolling Stone’s all-time greatest singers list and her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to name a few.

Franklin, a native Detroit, who spent her childhood singing gospel music in her father’s church, has won 18 Grammy Awards and is considered one of the best-selling artists of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.