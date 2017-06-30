Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 30, 2017

Donnie Wahlberg leaves huge tip at Maryland Waffle House 

Comments
Sprint Waffle House Retail Signs Restaurant
David Kozlowski/Moment Editorial/Getty Images
Sprint Waffle House Retail Signs Restaurant

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Donnie Wahlberg has a thing for Waffle House restaurants. He has filmed videos at a Fort Lauderdale franchise at 3 a.m. in 2010, and Friday morning he was taking selfies with the crew in Toledo, Ohio. But Wahlberg made a huge impression with the Waffle House employees in Edgewater, Maryland. early Monday.

>> Read more trending news

After leaving the Verizon Center late Sunday night after a concert, Wahlberg, a member of the New Kids on the Block band and star of the television series “Blue Bloods,” stopped for a late meal in Edgewater, the Baltimore Sun reported. Happy with the service, Wahlberg left a $500 tip for servers Angie Silen and Tyler Spangler and cook Nick Funk. He told the three late-night shift workers to split the tip, then took a selfie with the two servers.

“I thought, ‘Oh wow, he tipped me more than I ever did in a week’s pay,’” Funk told the Sun.

"I cried,” Silen told the Sun. “It's a big thing for my family because we're going through tough times.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation