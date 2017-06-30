Donnie Wahlberg leaves huge tip at Maryland Waffle House 

David Kozlowski/Moment Editorial/Getty Images

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Donnie Wahlberg has a thing for Waffle House restaurants. He has filmed videos at a Fort Lauderdale franchise at 3 a.m. in 2010, and Friday morning he was taking selfies with the crew in Toledo, Ohio. But Wahlberg made a huge impression with the Waffle House employees in Edgewater, Maryland. early Monday.

After leaving the Verizon Center late Sunday night after a concert, Wahlberg, a member of the New Kids on the Block band and star of the television series “Blue Bloods,” stopped for a late meal in Edgewater, the Baltimore Sun reported. Happy with the service, Wahlberg left a $500 tip for servers Angie Silen and Tyler Spangler and cook Nick Funk. He told the three late-night shift workers to split the tip, then took a selfie with the two servers.

“I thought, ‘Oh wow, he tipped me more than I ever did in a week’s pay,’” Funk told the Sun.

"I cried,” Silen told the Sun. “It's a big thing for my family because we're going through tough times.”

Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017