Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried threaten suits over leaked photos

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actress Emma Watson attends the "Beauty And The Beast" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo

Lawyers representing actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried are threatening legal action over private photographs leaked online of the two Hollywood stars, USA Today reported.

>> Read more trending news

Watson’s publicist, Luke Windsor, said in a statement that photographs circulating online Wednesday were authentic and had been stolen.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs," Windsor told USA Today. "Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."

Watson is starring in the remake of Beauty and the Beast, which opens Friday;

Seyfried's attorneys threatened legal action against the website Celebrity Jihad, which published photographs of the actress in intimate situations with a former boyfriend, USA Today reported. In a letter obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the attorneys demanded that the photos be removed immediately.

"As you acknowledge on your website, these photos are believed to have been leaked, i.e. wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried's knowledge or consent," the lawyers told Celebrity Jihad, according to USA Today.

Seyfried's latest film, The Last Word, premiered earlier this month.