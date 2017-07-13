LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of atmosphere of the Emmy Award at the 68th Emmy Awards Press Preview Day at Microsoft Theater on September 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)
The 69th annual Emmy Award nominations were announced Thursday at the Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood by actors Anna Chumsky, from “Veep,” Shemar Moore from “S.W.A.T and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington.
The main nominees in the major categories are:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Viola Davis in “How to Get Away With Murder”
Claire Foy in “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss in “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Keri Russell in “The Americans”
Evan Rachel Wood in “Westworld”
Robin Wright in “House of Cards”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Sterling K. Brown in “This Is Us”
Anthony Hopkins in “Westworld”
Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys in “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber in “Ray Donovan”
Kevin Spacey in “House of Cards”
Milo Ventimiglia in “This Is Us”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE:
Felicity Huffman in “American Crime”
Nicole Kidman in “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon in “Big Little Lies”
Carrie Coon in “Fargo”
Jessica Lange in “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon “Feud: Bette and Joan”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE:
Ewan McGregor in “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush in “Genius”
Benedict Cumberbatch in “Sherlock Holmes: The Lying Detective,”
Riz Ahmed in “The Night Of”
John Turturro in “The Night Of”
Robert DeNiro in “The Wizard of Lies”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Pamela Adlon in “Better Things”
Jane Fonda in “Grace and Frankie”
Allison Janney in “Mom”
Ellie Kemper in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Veep”
Tracee Ellis Ross in “Black-ish”
Lily Tomlin in “Grace and Frankie”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Anthony Anderson in ‘Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari in “Master of None”
Zach Galifianakis in “Baskets”
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy in “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor in “Transparent”
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES:
FX’s "Atlanta,”
ABC’s "black-ish,"
Netflix’s "Master of None,"
ABC’s "Modern Family,"
HBO’s "Silicon Valley"
HBO’s "Veep"
Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES:
AMC’s “Better Call Saul”
Netflix’ “The Crown”
Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Netflix’s "House of Cards”
Netflix’s “Stranger Things”
NBC’s “This Is Us”
HBO’s “Westworld”
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES:
“Big Little Lies”
“Fargo”
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
“Genius”
“The Night Of”
The Emmy Awards will be hosted by late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17.
