Rumer Willis wants to make it clear she does not have a substance abuse issue.

The 29-year-old actress and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted on Instagram in July that she had been sober for six months. In the post, she wrote, “I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”

I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself 😊 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Willis is now telling People that becoming sober “wasn’t out of a need necessarily,” but that “[she] did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going.”

“I wouldn’t consider saying I had a substance abuse problem by any means … I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume.”

Willis is currently starring on FOX’s “Empire” as a musician who is “trying to figure out what sober life means for her.”