Posted: October 02, 2017

‘Empire’ actress Rumer Willis sets the record straight about her sobriety

Actress Rumer Willis arrives at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. 
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Actress Rumer Willis arrives at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. 

By Alex Carrigan, Rare.us

Rumer Willis wants to make it clear she does not have a substance abuse issue.

The 29-year-old actress and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted on Instagram in July that she had been sober for six months. In the post, she wrote, “I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”

Willis is now telling People that becoming sober “wasn’t out of a need necessarily,” but that “[she] did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going.”

“I wouldn’t consider saying I had a substance abuse problem by any means … I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume.”

3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me. I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far. I don't push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I've done in my wee 23 years. 🎉🎂🎈

A post shared by tallulah (Youthful Slimelord) (@buuski) on

Willis is currently starring on FOX’s “Empire” as a musician who is “trying to figure out what sober life means for her.”

