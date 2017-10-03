Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood’s beauty secret? Bathing once a week

Mike Marsland

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivienne Westwood show during London Fashion Week in January of 2017 at Seymour Leisure Centre on January in London, England.

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

The iconic 76-year-old fashion designer Vivienne Westwood shared a simple tip on the secret to staying young.

“Don’t wash too much,” she told a Guardian reporter at Paris fashion week on how she manages to look so good with such glowing skin.

Or to be more specific, her husband, Andreas Kronthaler, added: “She only takes a bath every week. That’s why she looks so radiant ... I only wash once a month.”

Westwood, who some call the queen of punk, is famous for her gender-bending fashion designs and for championing animal rights groups, such as PETA.

She revealed more details to the Independent about her bathing habits saying: “I just wash my bits and rush out in the morning and more often than not get in the bath after Andreas.”

Ironically, her video about not eating meat for PETA, shows her in the shower: