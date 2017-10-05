Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 08, 2017

‘Fast & Furious’ feud erupts again between the ‘Rock’ and co-stars

Comments
A movie poster of the 'Furious 7' at AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 2, 2015 in Universal City, California. 
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
A movie poster of the 'Furious 7' at AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 2, 2015 in Universal City, California. 

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise was set for release in April of 2019, but production has been pushed back for unspecified reasons — and it looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s co-stars think it’s all his fault.

>> Read more trending news

“Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Tyrese Gibson said, taking the first shot in an Instagram post. Then following it up with a hit at Johnson’s summer movie remake “Baywatch,” which opened to lukewarm reviews and slow ticket sales.

“And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah ... it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch?”

The actor then doubled down on his criticism, posting a picture of a movie poster from the franchise, accusing Johnson of breaking up the “Fast Family” by allegedly accepting a spin-off opportunity.

“Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family ... Until Dewayne showed up. I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster,” Gibson wrote.

Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

>> Related: Vin Diesel honors his ‘brother’ Paul Walker at MTV Generation Award for ‘Fast and Furious

Later, fellow “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel also took to Instagram to throw shade at Johnson. He shared a photo of  him, Gibson and the late Paul Walker, all of whom starred in the franchise. For the caption, he simply wrote, “Brotherhood.”

Brotherhood...

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation