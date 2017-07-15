Floyd Mayweather’s hype: Obama might show up for fight

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather (left) and Conor McGregor continue to hype their upcoming fight.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Boxer Floyd Mayweather continued to hype his upcoming light-middleweight fight with mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, saying he has some huge surprises in store for the Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas.

“Barack Obama may be there. Donald Trump may be there,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a star-studded event.”

There is no word from Obama or his spokesman as to whether the former president will attend the fight at T-Mobile Arena. As for Trump, UFC president Dana White said the president “100 percent had interest” in the fight, but likely will not attend because he does not want to “ruin the event” with the security measures that would be necessary for Trump to visit.