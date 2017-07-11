Palatine Police Department

Former 'American Idol' contestant Haley Reinhart was arrested in a Chicago suburb for battery, according to police.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A former contestant on “American Idol” has made news for being arrested at an Illinois bar.

WGN reported that Haley Reinhart, who was a contestant on season 10 of “American Idol,” is accused of hitting an employee at the Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill in Palatine, Illinois.

Reinhart, 26, placed third on the reality TV singing competition.

The incident happened Saturday morning, when Reinhart was with a group of people who were asked to leave the bar for knocking over a table, according to police.

In a statement, police said Reinhart “began arguing with a security staff member and struck the employee in the head with a closed fist” as the group left the bar.

Reinhart was arrested and charged with battery.

Reinhart’s attorney, Dina LaPolt, said in a statement to Variety that her client was assaulted by the bouncers at the bar.

“Without provocation, Haley Reinhart was assaulted by bouncers at the Lamplighter Inn,” LaPolt said. “After forcefully removing Ms. Reinhart, they violently beat her friend, who sustained multiple injuries. We believe that she will be exonerated of all charges once the investigation is completed. We plan on taking legal action against all those who were involved in this unfortunate incident.”

Reinhart was released from jail on her own recognizance and has an Aug. 2 court date.

Since exiting “Idol,” Reinhart released two albums and has a ‘60s covers album that will be released in September. She is also a voice actor on the Netflix animated series, “F Is for Family.”