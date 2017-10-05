Gabrielle Union reveals she had ‘8 or 9 miscarriages’ in new book 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Getty Images

In her new book, actress Gabrielle Union reveals she had multiple miscarriages.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ahead of the release of her upcoming book, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” actress Gabrielle Union revealed she has struggled with infertility.

In an excerpt of the book shared with People magazine, the 44-year-old says she had more than a half-dozen miscarriages.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union said in the book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF (in vitro fertilization) cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Initially, Union didn’t want children, but after raising kids with basketball player husband Dwyane Wade, she changed her mind.

Union helps parent Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 16, whom he adopted, and Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10, sons from a previous marriage.

Wade is also father to a 3-year-old son, Xavier, who lives with his mother. Xavier was conceived when Union and Wade were broken up in 2013.

Now, she said she and Wade “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

“I never wanted kids,” she said. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

Union said her struggle made questions about when she and Wade would have children challenging.

“For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’” she said. “A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause.”

Wade responded to his wife’s public transparency on Twitter, saying, “My wife is one strong individual!!!”

My wife is one strong individual!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 5, 2017

Union’s book will be released Oct. 17.