'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie announce engagement

“Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged, the couple confirmed in an official announcement published Wednesday in the Times newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” the announcement read.

Harington and Leslie, both 30, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO series, where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. Rumors swirled that the two were off-screen lovers as well, although it wasn’t until last year that the couple confirmed their relationship, The Guardian reported.

Harington said in May that the couple had moved in together and that they were “very, very happy,” according to the newspaper.

In an interview last year with L’Uomo Vogue, Harington said that his favorite memories while filming “Game of Thrones” came from the three weeks the crew spent shooting the show’s second season in Iceland.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was where I fell in love,” he told the magazine. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Leslie left the cast of “Game of Thrones” in 2014 and currently stars in the political drama “The Good Fight,” according to BBC News. Harington continues to star in “Game of Thrones,” which is set to begin filming its eighth and final season next month.