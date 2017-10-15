Now Playing
Posted: October 15, 2017

George Clooney denies anything to do with ‘ER” sexual harassment cover-up

Actor George Clooney is pictured as Dr. Doug Ross on season 4 of the 1990s television drama ‘ER.’  Clooney is denying allegations that he had anything to do with blacklisting a Mexican-American actress when she complained about sexual harassment by ‘ER’ executives.
NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Actor George Clooney is pictured as Dr. Doug Ross on season 4 of the 1990s television drama 'ER.'  Clooney is denying allegations that he had anything to do with blacklisting a Mexican-American actress when she complained about sexual harassment by 'ER' executives.

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

George Clooney is categorically denying reports that he played a role in the blacklisting his former “ER” costar Vanessa Marquez for speaking out about harassment, according to US Weekly.

“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted,” Clooney said. “I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career, then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”

Marquez, who played Nurse Wendy Goldman on the NBC medical drama, tweeted that Clooney “helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER.”

In other tweets, the Mexican-American actress says other “ER” cast members and producers made sexist and/or racist comments. She says that after speaking out, she was blacklisted by producers and network executives.

Clooney’s denial comes just a few days after he spoke out about the allegations of sexual misconduct made against his long-time associate Harvey Weinstein.

