NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Actor George Clooney is pictured as Dr. Doug Ross on season 4 of the 1990s television drama ‘ER.’ Clooney is denying allegations that he had anything to do with blacklisting a Mexican-American actress when she complained about sexual harassment by ‘ER’ executives.

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

George Clooney is categorically denying reports that he played a role in the blacklisting his former “ER” costar Vanessa Marquez for speaking out about harassment, according to US Weekly.

>> Read more trending news

“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted,” Clooney said. “I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career, then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”

Marquez, who played Nurse Wendy Goldman on the NBC medical drama, tweeted that Clooney “helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER.”

>> Related: George Clooney’s 'ER' co-star makes allegations about his role in harassment on set

B.S.Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.'women who dont play the game lose career'I did https://t.co/ur466NCkII — Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017

In other tweets, the Mexican-American actress says other “ER” cast members and producers made sexist and/or racist comments. She says that after speaking out, she was blacklisted by producers and network executives.

>> Related: George Clooney publicly slams Harvey Weinstein amid sexual harassment allegations

Clooney’s denial comes just a few days after he spoke out about the allegations of sexual misconduct made against his long-time associate Harvey Weinstein.