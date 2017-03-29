Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Actor George Clooney (right) spoke to press about his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney's, pregnancy with twins. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

George Clooney made the rounds at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday to promote his upcoming movie, “Suburbicon.” A lot of red carpet chatter led him to use that time to share some details about his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney’s, pregnancy.

She is reportedly expecting twins.

Clooney joked with Entertainment Tonight about the two names he has picked out for his kids.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” he said, joking that he considered naming the twins after his tequila company, Casamigos.

“It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business,” he joked.

Clooney told E News the parents-to-be have not picked out names yet.

“I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes...whatever name you pick they're like, ‘Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister… Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?’”

“I didn't know that we'd have kids,” he told E News. “I was very happy that we were going to get married, and then (a pregnancy) seemed like the next step."

Clooney said Amal Clooney is “doing really great.”

“She is amazing,” he told Extra. “I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help but make tea and stuff.”

The Clooneys are expecting their twins, a boy and a girl, in June. Shortly after the pregnancy news broke, Clooney’s mom, Nina Clooney, shared details about the twins to Vogue.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” Nina Clooney said. “How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

