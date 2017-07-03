‘Gotham’ star Donal Logue appeals for help finding missing daughter

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Actor Donal Logue speaks onstage at the "Gotham" panel during the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California. Logue is pleading for help in finding his missing teenage daughter.

By Rare.us

Actor Donal Logue is pleading for help in finding his missing daughter.

The “Gotham” star first revealed last week that his 16-year-old daughter Jade Logue was missing. The teen, known as Arlo Logue, was last seen in the Brooklyn, New York area.

“This is my daughter, Jade,” Logue posted to Facebook on Saturday.

“I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I’m biased) there’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls.”

“We want you home, Jade,” Logue continued in the post.

“Just drop her off,” he urged to the person or people who may have her.

“ Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me—and we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

Logue encouraged the public to contact authorities if they see Jade.

“Contact us If you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547,” he wrote. “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”

Jade’s mother, Kasey Smith, also shared images of her daughter on social media.

This is my child Jade Logue. She's been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please. pic.twitter.com/eMndtfKpZj — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 29, 2017