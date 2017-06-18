Gwen Stefani showers Blake Shelton with birthday gifts and kisses

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Singer/Songwriter Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated Shelton's birthday over the weekend.

By Melinda Lorge, Rare.us

Blake Shelton turned 41 years old on June 18. So, Gwen Stefani made sure to shower her beau with plenty of love and affection.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 47, posted a series of photos on Instagram in honor of her country cowboy’s special day, which included a very unusual, custom-made cake.

One shot, which you can see below, shows the pair of nearly two years stealing celebration kisses for the camera. For the occasion, Stefani sported a braided forehead headband and freshly applied makeup, while Shelton donned his signature ball cap.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Gwen wrote, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx.”

In another shot, fans get a glimpse of Shelton’s armadillo-shaped birthday cake. The tall drink of water posed next to the cake creation that was adorned with metallic gold scales. Stefani captioned, “Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake.”

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

The country crooner also received a circular cake with white frosting and birthday candles.

Shelton seemed to enjoy his birthday festivities and didn’t hesitate to showcase his silly side. He chatted with family and friends while balancing a perfectly wrapped present on his head.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Stefani filmed the goofy moment and shared it with fans online. She wrote, “Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton.”

Following the fun-filled afternoon, Shelton took to Twitter with words of gratitude for his girlfriend and fans. He wrote, “Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41 ... (expletive) man I’m beating the odds.”

Of course, Shelton’s birthday wasn’t the only big celebration. June 18 also marked Father’s Day, and Stefani’s dad, Dennis Stefani, was on hand to celebrate with his rock star daughter and the birthday boy.

Shelton spread the love and wrapped his arms around Stefani’s dad and even planted a kiss on his cheek.