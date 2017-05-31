Hate crime reported at LeBron James' LA home

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on prior to Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

By Marcus Hartman, WHIO.com

LeBron James is dealing with a distraction to deal with a day before the beginning of the NBA finals.

>> Read more trending news

TMZ reported Wednesday that a home in Los Angeles owned by the Cleveland Cavaliers star was vandalized with a racial epithet.

An unnamed source told NBC News that the “n-word” was spray-painted on a front gate on the property.

The graffiti has since been painted over.

Investigators might check surveillance video in the area to help identify the culprit or culprits, NBC News reported.

James was not at the 9,440-square-foot home at the time of the incident, according to TMZ.

James, who also maintains a home in northeast Ohio, and the rest of the Cavaliers are set to face the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of the last two NBA finals.

Game 1 is Thursday night.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.