2 ‘Hawaii Five-0’ stars quit in salary dispute

Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will not be returning to "Hawaii Five-0" for its eighth season.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“Hawaii Five-0” stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park have decided to leave the CBS television show after the network declined to pay them as much as fellow actors Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, Variety reported.

Kim and Park have been on the show since the 1960s classic police show resurfaced in 2010. CBS reportedly offered the two actors salary figures that were 10 to 15 percent lower than O’Loughlin and Caan, Variety reported.

The disappearance of the characters played by Kim and Park -- Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua, respectively -- will be referenced in the season premiere of the series’ eighth season, Variety reported.

In a statement, a CBS spokesman told Variety that “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence, and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. We wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters.”