Posted: October 01, 2017

Hugh Hefner buried next to Marilyn Monroe, first ‘Playboy’ covergirl, in private funeral

Five Fast Facts: Hugh Hefner

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner was laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles Saturday in a private memorial service for family and friends.

Hefner was buried next to Marilyn Monroe’s grave in a crypt he bought for $75,000 in 1992, according to Rolling Stone.

Monroe graced the cover of the first Playboy magazine in 1953. Hefner used a nude shot of the actress for the centerfold, without her consent after buying the rights to the photos from a calendar shoot in 1949 that she had posed for when she was broke before her career took off.

Her biographer said she was "embarrassed, even ashamed" by the scandal that followed the publication of the photos, which forced her to publicly apologize and ask for forgiveness, Rolling Stone reported.

Hefner told the Los Angeles Times in 2009 that he had many friends buried in Westwood Village Memorial Park and that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be buried next to Monroe.

"Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up," he said.

She died of a drug overdose in 1962 when she was just 36.

Hefner died of natural causes Wednesday at the age of 91. 

