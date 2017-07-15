Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 05, 2017

Hugh Hefner cause of death revealed

Comments
Five Fast Facts: Hugh Hefner

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

“Playboy” founder Hugh Hefner died of a severe strain of E. coli and a blood infection in addition to going into cardiac arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast.

>> Read more trending news

Cardiac arrest is listed as the first cause of death, followed by respiratory failure, septicemia, a severe blood infection, and E. coli “highly resistant to antibiotics.”

Hefner died at age 91 Sept. 27 at his Playboy Mansion surrounded by his wife, Crystal, and children.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he was laid to rest Saturday in the private ceremony at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery. He is next to Marilyn Monroe, the first cover star of “Playboy.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation