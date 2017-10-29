Janet Jackson brought to tears visiting her childhood home

Francois Nel/Getty Images

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Forty-three years after leaving her hometown of Gary, Indiana, Janet Jackson went back for the first time to visit the small white house where she and her siblings once lived before the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson were household names.

“When I saw the house … I just started crying,” she said Friday, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. “Me and my family are so blessed. I’m so thankful.”

Jackson made the trip along with her brother Randy after a stop on her State of the World tour in Chicago. During this emotional visit, the youngest of the Jackson family reminisced on sharing the two-bedroom, one-story home with her seven siblings. The family moved out when Jackson was just 2 or 3 years old.

“The last time I was here, I was 8 years old,” she said.

While in town, Jackson also stopped by the former Roosevelt High School, where two of her siblings spoke with students, reminiscing on the old days with her family and saying, “I miss those times when I was with my brothers and sisters, and we would all be performing together.”