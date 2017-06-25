Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2017

Janet Jackson loving motherhood as she gets back into her music, producer says

Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Friends say the Grammy Award-winning singer may be looking forward to an upcoming tour, but she loves being a new mom.
Francois Nel/Getty Images
Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Friends say the Grammy Award-winning singer may be looking forward to an upcoming tour, but she loves being a new mom.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Janet Jackson welcomed her very first child, son Eissa, in January and is having a great time being a mom!

“She’s so happy,” her longtime producer, Jimmy Jam, told Entertainment Tonight.

“I get FaceTime [calls] at like two in the morning, usually when I’m wrapping up in the studio. It’s always just Isa [on FaceTime], she’s in the background somewhere. He’s the cutest baby in the history of babies.”

Currently living in London, Jackson is reportedly excited to get back into performing and recording music, and motherhood may have come along with some newfound creativity.

“I told her that when you have a baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you,” Jam continued.”A whole different reservoir of creativity, of cadence, of love, and all these things that have always been with you, but it doesn’t really come out until [you become a parent]. She’s recognizing that.”

In the meantime, Jackson is in the midst of finalizing her divorce from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, with whom she shares her son.

In April, she shared the first and only picture so far of Eissa.

