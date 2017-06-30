Jay Z’s new album ‘4:44’ responds to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

Jay-Z’s new album, “4:44,” released Friday at midnight to Sprint customers and Tidal subscribers, addresses several subjects on the rapper’s mind. They include a fight with Solange and an apology to his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, for woes that include his alleged cheating, USA Today reported.

The album makes its debut two weeks after Jay-Z and Beyoncé had twins.

The lyrics to the album’s title track do not mince words.

"And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?" Jay-Z sings.

Beyoncé makes an appearance on the song “Family Feud,” USA Today reported, adding that she is listed as a co-writer for the track.

Jay-Z references “Lemonade” halfway through the song: “Let me alone, Becky!/A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”

In the song “Sorry,” Beyoncé admonished the listener that “He better call Becky with the good hair.” It was interpreted as a reference to Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity, USA Today reported.

