Jay-Z reportedly turned down Super Bowl Halftime slot

JAY-Z reportedly turned down performing at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Don’t expect to be throwing up the Roc sign at the halftime show during the Super Bowl in 2018.

According to The Source, Jay-Z has turned down the NFL’s offer to have the rapper perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis.

When NBC’s Pro Football Talk reached out to the NFL, the report wasn’t directly shut down.

“No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a Wednesday email to Pro Football Talk. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

For Jay, the rest of this year will be busy. He is set to tour North America in support of his latest album, “4:44,” Oct. 27. Billboard reported that Vic Mensa will be the opening act for the tour.