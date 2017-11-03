Jennifer Lawrence asks pedestrians to name 5 movies she has starred in

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It was a humbling experience for Jennifer Lawrence, but the actress knew it was coming.

>> Read more trending news

Lawrence was the guest host on Friday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show, and she decided to play a game with the public.

“I ran up to people in the street and asked them to name five movies I’ve been in,” Lawrence said during the show. “Simple, if you have low-enough self esteem.

“The point was to put them on the spot and humiliate myself," Lawrence said. “And guess what? Both of them happened.”

It’s a good thing Lawrence has a good sense of humor. Some people were shocked to see her and were unable to remember a movie, while others had never heard of her.

The only participant to successfully name five movies was Jimmy Kimmel Live's own Guillermo, Mashable reported.

Here are five movies Lawrence has starred in: “Passengers” (2016), “Joy” (2015), “American Hustle” (2013), “Hunger Games” (2012) and “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012).

Did you have to Google them? We’re not saying if we did.