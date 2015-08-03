Jim Carrey denying ex’s allegations of drugs, STDs before her suicide

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actor Jim Carrey attends the Showtime Emmy eve party at Sunset Tower on September 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

According to a note allegedly written by Jim Carrey’s ex-girlfriend Cathriona White before she committed suicide, the actor exposed her to drugs, STDs and mental abuse essentially ruining her life.

On Friday, an attorney representing White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, and White’s estranged husband, Mark Burton, in the pair’s wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey, released the note to the public.

“You have not thought about the stigma I have to live with for the rest of my life, you have not apologized or once asked is there something you can do to make it better or even felt bad for it,” the letter dated April 8, 2013 – she committed suicide in 2015 – reads.

“You gave me HSV and HPV, I want you to apologize for it because you care enough to. I want you to understand that however little a thing seems to you, it ruins a girl’s life.”

“Before you I might not have had very much but I had respect, I was a happy person, I loved life, I was confident and I felt good in my own skin and was proud of most decisions I made,” White continued. “I met you, you introduced me to cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease. You did good things for me but being with you broke me down as a person Jim.”

On Friday, Carrey countersued, claiming Burton “pressured” White into accusing him of giving her herpes in 2013 after a bad wax job resulted in “bumps.”

He called the whole lawsuit an extortion attempt.

Carey released this statement about his countersuit:

“I will not give in ... to these same fraudulent charges initiated by Cat’s husband in name but not substance Mark Burton, and her estranged mother. Nor am I responsible for what these desperate characters have inadvertently unearthed about the woman I adored. I was clearly blinded by my affection. Regardless, I will hold a place of empathy, and forgiveness for Cat and continue to focus on the many blessings in this life.”