Johnny Depp: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president’

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Johnny Depp indruduces a screening of "The Libertine" film at the Cineramageddon cinema at the Glastonbury Festival .

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Johnny Depp knew his comments to his British audience were going to spark controversy, even as he said them. The actor was speaking to an audience in a British theater Thursday when he made a vague reference to John Wilkes Booth assassinating a president, The Telegraph reported.

Depp was taking questions at the Cinemageddon at the Glastonbury Festival after introducing his 2004 film “The Libertine.” Deciding to discuss American politics, Depp brought up the subject of President Donald Trump.

“Can we bring Trump here?” he asked.

The crowd booed and yelled “No,” CNN reported.

“I’m not insinuating anything -- by the way, this will be in the press and it will horrible,” Depp said. “But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Responding to loud cheer, Depp then said, “I want to clarify. I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”

President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by Booth, an actor, in April 1865.

The Secret Service is aware of Depp’s comments, staff assistant Shawn Holtzclaw told CNN.

“For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities,” CNN reported, citing a statement from the Secret Service.

Depp played Trump last year in a spoof called “Funny or Die Presents Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie,” CNN reported.