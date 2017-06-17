Karrueche Tran gets restraining order against Chris Brown

Noam Galai

Actress Karrueche Tran (left) obtained a five-year restraining order against singer Chris Brown .

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against former boyfriend Chris Brown, USA Today reported.

A judge in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, granted the “Claws” actress’ request. Tran shared threatening text and voicemail messages from Brown, USA Today reported. Brown did not attend the hearing but was represented by his attorney, David Gammill.

In documents obtained by E! News, Brown was ordered to stay 100 yards from Tran's home, work, job and vehicle, and not contact her by any means. He also was ordered not to destroy personal property, disturb the peace, keep [Tran] under surveillance, impersonate (on the internet, electronically or otherwise) or block her movements.

The documents also ordered that Brown must pay the lawyer fees and attend a 52-week batterer intervention program, showing written proof of completion to the court.

Tran said Brown had physically threatened her and demanded that she return diamond rings and other gifts, USA Today reported.

"He said if no one else can have me, then he's gonna 'take me out,'" she claimed. "I have text messages from December 2016 to January 2017, where he's made several threats, including beating me up and making my life hell."

The couple dated on and off from 2011 until roughly 2015. During their relationship, Brown was on probation after pleading guilty to his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend RIhanna.f