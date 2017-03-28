Kate Middleton debuts green lace dress at gala

WPA Pool/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 28: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge views work by artist Gillian Wearing at the 2017 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery on March 28, 2017 in London, Britain. (Photo by Neil Hall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

Duchess Kate Middleton is known across the British Commonwealth and beyond for her stunning fashion and elegant style choices. This week was no different.

On Tuesday night, Middleton attended the 2017 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, and wearing a stunning dark-green lace gown.

“The 2017 Portrait Gala is fundraising for ‘Coming Home,’ a project that will make it possible for portraits of iconic individuals to return to places that are special to them for a loan period of over three years,” Kensington Palace said.

“The duchess toured the exhibition ‘Gillian Wearing and Claude Cahun: Behind the mask another mask’ with the artist Gillian Wearing, and viewed artwork commissioned for the Gala by artists such as Grayson Perry and Juergen Teller.”

The duchess has been a patron of the gallery since 2012, where she’s able to put her art history degree to use.

Her fans on Instagram, and beyond, fawned over her beauty and style.

“Now that’s how you pull off the princess look,” Huffington Post Canada wrote.

Additionally, she carried a clutch, which has become her iconic fashion accessory while at public events such as this.