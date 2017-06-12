Katy Perry says she forgives Taylor Swift: 'I am ready to let it go'

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry is ready to put the past behind her.

The 32-year-old said she doesn’t want to continue feuding with Taylor Swift after years of bad blood between the two singers.

“I am ready to let it go,” Perry said over the weekend during an interview on The Thrive Global Podcast. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying?”

Perry said she wants the best for Swift.

“I love her, and I want the best for her,” Perry said. “And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know. Maybe I don’t agree with everything she does, and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really, truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.”

Perry and Swift’s feud reportedly started after a conflict involving dancers the two had scheduled for separate performances.

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me,” Swift claimed in a 2014 interview with “Rolling Stone.” The interview questioned Swift’s intentions with her song “Bad Blood.”

“There were three backing dancers,” Perry told James Corden this year. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me ... It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it?’”

During the same interview, Perry said she was ready for the conflict to end.

“I’m ready for that BS to be done,” Perry said. “I think personally that women together -- not divided and none of this petty (expletive) -- women together will heal the world.”