Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman showing Predator pride in Nashville
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Actress Nicole Kidman and country crooner Keith Urban attended Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, June 3.
By
Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Country crooner Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, were spotted over the weekend
cheering on their hometown hockey team, the Nashville Predators, in the Stanley Cup finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
>> Read more trending news
Urban and Kidman live in Nashville with their two daughters and are Predator fans.
Urban posted an Instragram photo of Kidman, saying "GOOOO PREDS !!!!!"
Nashville beat Pittsburgh 5-to-1.
