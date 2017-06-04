Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 05, 2017

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman showing Predator pride in Nashville  

Comments
Actress Nicole Kidman and country crooner Keith Urban attended Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, June 3.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Actress Nicole Kidman and country crooner Keith Urban attended Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, June 3.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country crooner Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, were spotted over the weekend cheering on their hometown hockey team, the Nashville Predators, in the Stanley Cup finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

>> Read more trending news

Urban and Kidman live in Nashville with their two daughters and are Predator fans.

Urban posted an Instragram photo of Kidman, saying "GOOOO PREDS !!!!!"

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

Nashville beat Pittsburgh 5-to-1.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation