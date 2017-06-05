Keshia Knight Pulliam accompanies Bill Cosby to court

Mark Makela/Getty Images

NORRISTOWN, PA - JUNE 5: Bill Cosby arrives with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (R) at the Montgomery County Courthouse before the opening of the sexual assault trial June 5, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 79 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Keshia Knight Pulliam showed her support for Bill Cosby on the first day of his sexual assault trial on Monday.

The actress who played Cosby’s daughter, Rudy, on “The Cosby Show,” walked alongside Cosby as he entered the Norristown, Pennsylvania, courtroom.

Cosby’s former TV wife, actress Phylicia Rashad, will also make an appearance during the trial, according to Andrew Wyatt, the longtime spokesperson for the actor, People reported.

Johnny Taylor, the president of Thurgood Marshall College Fund, will reportedly show up during the trial as well.

“Johnny feels Mr. Cosby has done so much for historically black colleges over his career, and it’s important for him to show that support and say, ‘Thank you,’ because he has not been found guilty of anything,” Wyatt said. “They’re coming in to hear the truth. Keshia feels the same way. She’s not here to proclaim guilt or innocence. She’s here to finally hear the truth for herself in the courtroom. She wants people to stop listening to the sensationalism and come hear the truth.”

Thank you to Cliff and Claire's 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus#TheCosbyShow#KeshiaKnightPulliam pic.twitter.com/5Ax9OiCjPV — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 5, 2017

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations of more than 60 women. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.