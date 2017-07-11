Kim Kardashian responds to claims of drugs in her Snapchat post

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kim Kardashian routinely gives fans updates on Snapchat, but one Twitter user claimed to find something unusual about one of her posts.

>> Read more trending news

On Tuesday, the reality TV personality posted on the app a video that appeared to have been taken in her home.

USA Today reported that Twitter user @Doris19 indicated that behind Kardashian there were lines of white powder on a table, tweeting, “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine ..durtayyyyy (sic)”

The mother to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1, was quick to respond.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop,” she tweeted.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Tuesday evening she provided more detail on Twitter regarding the mysterious white lines on the table:

“Just a marble table”



Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

People reported that numerous profiles of Kardashian and interviews with her have said that the star does not use drugs and rarely drinks alcohol. Still, some replies to her tweet indicated skepticism.