Posted: July 11, 2017

Kim Kardashian responds to claims of drugs in her Snapchat post

Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kim Kardashian routinely gives fans updates on Snapchat, but one Twitter user claimed to find something unusual about one of her posts.

On Tuesday, the reality TV personality posted on the app a video that appeared to have been taken in her home.

USA Today reported that Twitter user @Doris19 indicated that behind Kardashian there were lines of white powder on a table, tweeting, “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine ..durtayyyyy (sic)”

The mother to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1, was quick to respond.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop,” she tweeted.

Tuesday evening she provided more detail on Twitter regarding the mysterious white lines on the table:

“Just a marble table”

People reported that numerous profiles of  Kardashian and interviews with her have said that the star does not use drugs and rarely drinks alcohol. Still, some replies to her tweet indicated skepticism.

