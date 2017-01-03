Kim Kardashian says she'll try for baby No. 3

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Family Equality

Less than two years after giving birth to her first son, Kim Kardashian has revealed she would like to have a third child, the reality television star said in a new promotional video for her family’s show on E!

“I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” Kardashian says in the clip.

Both of Kardashian’s previous pregnancies were considered high-risk.

During her first pregnancy, Kardashian had pre-eclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure. During her second, she experienced placentia accreta, which happens when the placenta attaches too deeply in the uterine wall.

Kardashian wrote about her pregnancy struggles on her website before delivering her son in 2015.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kardashian says in the clip, which teases scenes of the 36-year-old at a doctor’s office.

“I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger,” Kris Jenner told her daughter.

Kardashian and rapper Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North West, in June 2013. The couple wed in 2014, and welcomed son Saint West in December 2015.