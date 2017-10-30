Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

Kristen Bell channels her inner Elsa for Halloween

Comments
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Actress Kristen Bell visits Anna and Elsa of Disney's
Handout/Getty Images
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Actress Kristen Bell visits Anna and Elsa of Disney's "Frozen," Thursday, September 7, 2017, in the Norway pavilion at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kristen Bell may be Anna, but she’s swapping spots with her animated sister this Halloween. 

Bell isn’t having a Disney identity crisis, but can thank her daughter for wanting her mother dress as her cinematic “aunt” in matching mother/daughter Elsa costumes.

The photo was posted to Bell's Instagram account

Bell says her daughter is more of an Elsa fan than an Anna fan, Cosmopolitan reported.

This isn’t the first time she’s stepped into Elsa’s ice shoes and won’t let them go.

She also starred in a video posted on YouTube Red that parodies her own career, where in she is asked to play the role portrayed by Idina Menzel.

