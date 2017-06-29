Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Celebrity Sisters Kendall Jenner , left, and Kylie Jenner are pictured here. The pair have apologized for a controversial line of T-shirts that featured their pictures over iconic images of rappers and rock band logos. It’s unclear whether they’ll face legal action.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Celebrity siblings Kylie and Kendall Jenner have apologized for a controversial line of T-shirts featuring their own faces slapped over iconic images of Tupac Shakur, Ozzy Osbourne, Notorious B.I.G. and other famous musical logos, and have pulled the shirt from their websites and retail outlets.

The mother of Christopher Wallace, known as Biggie Smalls or the Notorious B.I.G, blasted the shirts in an Instagram post.

“I am not sure who told@kyliejenner and @kendalljenner

that they had the right to do this,” wrote Voletta Wallace, whose son was killed in a 1997 drive-by shooting.

“The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy, wasn’t amused, either.

“Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss,” Osbourne said in a tweet.

The Jenners apologized via social media. Both posted the same message, saying the designs “were not well thought out,” but that they meant no disrespect.

They also said the “tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed.”

It’s unclear if the celebrity sisters will face any legal action over the shirts, although media reports suggested there have been threats of lawsuits.



