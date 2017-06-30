Lady Gaga surprises middle school students in Staples ad for education

James Devaney/GC Images

Lady Gaga wore a more traditional outfit than this one when she spent a day as a substitute teacher in Hollywood.

A classroom of middle school students in Hollywood was shocked. The substitute teacher with the poker face and big glasses was pop singer Lady Gaga.

“Wait, are you the real Lady Gaga?” one student at Walter Reed Middle School asks in a video that serves as a public service announcement to launch a fundraising campaign in partnership with Staples, AdWeek reported.”Yes, it’s me,” Lady Gaga says, then removes her glasses to confirm her identity, Rolling Stone reported. The appearance was unscripted, AdWeek reported.

Lady Gaga made the teaching appearance to promote the Born this Way Foundation and DonorsChoose.org, organizations that help teachers fund class projects and supplies, AdWeek reported. Staples donated $2 million to the organizations, Rolling Stone reported.

In the video, Lady Gaga said she visited the classroom “to promote a positive learning environment.”

“I want kids to love themselves fearlessly,” she said.

Staples, through its Staples for Students program, is sponsoring a contest that will award a $50,000 scholarship and paid round trips and hotel accommodations for two to see Lady Gaga in a Las Vegas concert. Staples is also sponsoring the singer’s Joanne tour.