Lindsay Lohan to star alongside Rupert Grint in British show

Lindsay Lohan made a splash this week when she debuted a new hairstyle, a sassy long bob, on her Instagram page in a photo alongside “Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint and actor Nick Frost.

Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Lohan’s new hairstyle is for her upcoming role on the new show, “Sick Note” according to US Weekly. Though it’s unlikely that Lohan took a pair of shears to her own head, fans are still digging the new look, even if it is just a wig.

“Your hair is so beautiful @lindsaylohan,” one follower wrote.

Another fan added, “Ur hair looks so good!”

In the upcoming U.K. show, Lohan will play Grint’s boss’s daughter. Grint is playing a down-on-his-luck insurance agent who is misdiagnosed as terminally ill and keeps the accidental news a secret from friends and family. The show is set to air in the fall in the U.K., and Lohan will make her debut next year.