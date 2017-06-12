Now Playing
Posted: June 13, 2017

Lindsay Lohan to star alongside Rupert Grint in British show

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Lindsay Lohan performs during a photocall for
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Lindsay Lohan performs during a photocall for "Speed The Plow" at Playhouse Theatre on September 30, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Lindsay Lohan made a splash this week when she debuted a new hairstyle, a sassy long bob, on her Instagram page in a photo alongside “Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint and actor Nick Frost.

Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Lohan’s new hairstyle is for her upcoming role on the new show, “Sick Note” according to US Weekly. Though it’s unlikely that Lohan took a pair of shears to her own head, fans are still digging the new look, even if it is just a wig.

“Your hair is so beautiful @lindsaylohan,” one follower wrote.

Another fan added, “Ur hair looks so good!”

In the upcoming U.K. show, Lohan will play Grint’s boss’s daughter. Grint is playing a down-on-his-luck insurance agent who is misdiagnosed as terminally ill and keeps the accidental news a secret from friends and family. The show is set to air in the fall in the U.K., and Lohan will make her debut next year.

