Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 27, 2017

‘Little People Big World’s’ Zach Roloff introduces new baby to soccer

Comments
'Little People, Big World’ stars Zach and Tori Roloff took their new baby to his first soccer game. Zach is a big soccer fan and even teaches children the game.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
'Little People, Big World’ stars Zach and Tori Roloff took their new baby to his first soccer game. Zach is a big soccer fan and even teaches children the game.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Reality TV stars Zach and Tori Roloff of “Little People, Big World” fame, took their new baby to his first soccer game this week.

>> Read more trending news

The couple documented much of the family outing for fans on Instagram as they took in a Portland Timbers game. Zach has a serious passion for soccer and has been a youth soccer coach for more than 10 years.

Baby Jackson Roloff was pictured in Zach’s arms wearing sound-blocking headphones and looking up at his dad, who was beaming with pride.
“Ah the way Baby J already looks at his daddy. I choose to think this is a smile. Not just gas. #zandtpartyofthree,” Tori wrote.

A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on

>> Related: ‘Little People, Big World’ stars Zach, Tori Roloff reveal new baby a little person

Over the weekend, the new mom soaked up some sun with her baby, but it looked like it lulled Jackson right to sleep.

“I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. #zandtpartyofthree,” she captioned the sweet shot.

A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation