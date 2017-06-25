‘Little People Big World’s’ Zach Roloff introduces new baby to soccer

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

'Little People, Big World’ stars Zach and Tori Roloff took their new baby to his first soccer game. Zach is a big soccer fan and even teaches children the game.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Reality TV stars Zach and Tori Roloff of “Little People, Big World” fame, took their new baby to his first soccer game this week.

>> Read more trending news

The couple documented much of the family outing for fans on Instagram as they took in a Portland Timbers game. Zach has a serious passion for soccer and has been a youth soccer coach for more than 10 years.

Baby Jackson Roloff was pictured in Zach’s arms wearing sound-blocking headphones and looking up at his dad, who was beaming with pride.

“Ah the way Baby J already looks at his daddy. I choose to think this is a smile. Not just gas. #zandtpartyofthree,” Tori wrote.

A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

>> Related: ‘Little People, Big World’ stars Zach, Tori Roloff reveal new baby a little person

Over the weekend, the new mom soaked up some sun with her baby, but it looked like it lulled Jackson right to sleep.

“I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. #zandtpartyofthree,” she captioned the sweet shot.