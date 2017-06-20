Mark Davis/Getty Images

Television host Bob Barker is pictured here at his final taping of "The Price is Right" at CBS Television City Studios on June 6, 2007 in Los Angeles, California after 35 years of hosting the game show. Barker is now recovering after a fall at his home last week.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

The longtime host of the game show “The Price is Right,” Bob Barker, was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering a fall at his Hollywood Hills home.

Barker was in the bathroom when he slipped, fell and hit his head, according to TMZ. He called 911 after the fall and paramedics checked him out on the scene.

Barker reportedly did not want to go to the hospital for more testing in an ambulance, so his housekeeper took him instead.

Doctors ran a series of tests and determined there were no blood clots or visible injuries.

He was released and was resting comfortably at home a few hours later.

The incident reportedly worried the 93-year-old TV veteran because he suffered a similar fall in 2015 that left him with a laceration on his forehead.