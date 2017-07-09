David Becker

Recording artist Macklemore is pictured here at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Macklemore’s latest video, ‘Glorious,’ about him taking his grandmother out for her birthday, has gone viral.

Seattle rapper Macklemore flew to California to surprise his grandmother for her 100th birthday.

“What’re you doing here, honey?" his grandma, Helen Schott, said. "You made me cry."

“Today, we’re going to do whatever you want to do,” he told her.

She replied, “Oh God, I want to do it all.”

Macklemore’s latest music video called “Glorious” recaps the day as the two drive around making mischief, buying shoes and partying.

The video had nearly 2 million views just one day after being published on YouTube.

The video ends sweetly with Macklemore and his grandmother spending time together at sunset on a dock by a lake.

