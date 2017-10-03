Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 03, 2017

Michelle Obama’s heart-melting tribute to Barack on 25th wedding anniversary

Comments
U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the Nobel Banquet in Oslo on December 10, 2009. 
LISE ASERUD/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the Nobel Banquet in Oslo on December 10, 2009. 

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

In honor of the milestone, Michelle Obama posted an Instagram photo of the couple on their wedding day with the heart-melting  caption, “Happy 25th anniversary Barack Obama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I love you.”

The former first couple were married on Oct. 3, 1992.

They met in 1989 when Michelle Robinson, who worked at a Chicago law firm, was assigned to mentor a young Harvard associate named Barack Obama.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation