From left, Claudia Shiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen on the catwalk at the end of the Versace women's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In celebration of her late older brother, fashion designer Donatella Versace reunited some of the most iconic supermodels from the 1990s at her runway show Friday at Milan Fashion Week.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni, and Helena Christensen walked the runway holding hands behind Versace during the finale of the show.

The occasion marked 20 years since the death of Gianni Versace, the founder of the Italian fashion house.

Gianni Versace was murdered by a serial killer in July 1997.

The New York Times reported that the models -- who were some of the late designer’s favorites -- wore gold chain-mail gowns in a nod to a 1994 ad campaign.

“For me, this is a celebration of my brother, an opportunity to do something lively and fun, that creates joy,” Versace told NYT of the finale of her show. “We need it these days.”

See images of Versace, Campbell, Schiffer, Crawford, Christensen and Bruni at Milan Fashion Week below.