‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘Twin Peaks’ star Brent Briscoe dead at 56

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On the set of ‘Parks and Recreation,’ from left, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, and Brent Briscoe as JJ in the ‘Save JJ’s’ Episode 707 in October of 2014.

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

Brent Briscoe, best known to TV fans for his portrayal of JJ of “JJ’s Diner” fame on “Parks and Recreation,” has died.

Briscoe, 56, died last week at age 56, after a serious fall that led to other medical problems, according to Variety. Along with his smile-inducing turn on “Parks and Recreation,” Briscoe was also featured prominently in the 2017 revival of “Twin Peaks.”

Rest in peace, Brent Briscoe :( pic.twitter.com/MAsIA89oxS — try ghoul 💀 (@rosadiazsgf) October 24, 2017

For much of the last three decades, Briscoe built a long resume of bit parts on TV and in film. Other notable roles include stints on “Scandal,” “JAG,” “24” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Briscoe also co-wrote the 2002 film “Waking Up In Reno.”

“Parks and Recreation,” creator Michael Schur remembered Briscoe on Twitter.

“Thanks for serving Leslie all those waffles,” Schur wrote.

My dear friend, my heart is heavy, and you will be sorely missed by the world and all of us at #TwinPeaks. Gone too soon. #BrentBriscoe #RIP pic.twitter.com/A0VW0e0nJB — Adele Rene (@AdeleRene) October 20, 2017

Thanks for the memories, Brent Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/Jhe846wxAI — NBC (@nbc) October 23, 2017